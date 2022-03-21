Pat Cummins Weighs in on Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli Debate

Australian skipper, Pat Cummins has also had his say over the comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. Australian pacer declared the two cricketers as ‘complete batters’ across formats.

Pat Cummins has answered the hottest question in the cricket world. Sharing his views about the two most compared Asian batters, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, the Australian pacer accepted both of them as phenomenal players in all three formats. He also termed Babar Azam and Virat Kohli as hard nuts to crack for bowlers.

The Australian fast bowler said, “They are both really complete batters no matter what format you play, they present their challenges. They are really both high-quality (players), both have scored centuries against Australia over the years.”

Virat Kohli has scored 15 centuries against Australia across formats while Babar Azam has smacked 3 tons so far including his sensational 196 recently.

Babar Azam and Pat Cummins will come eye-to-eye leading their teams in the final Test match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The first two matches of the three-match series ended in a draw.