Babar Azam Takes a Screamer to Get Rid of Usman Khawaja [Video]

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam took a stunning catch to dismiss a settled Usman Khawaja on the first day of the final Test match. Khawaja was brilliant throughout the day’s play as he stood tall against a potent Pakistani bowling unit.

ALSO READ Video of Rizwan Copying Smith’s Batting With Labuschagne Goes Viral

It took something special from Pakistan’s captain to get rid of Khawaja, who departed after a well-made 91. Khawaja went to play a leg glance off the bowling off off-spinner, Sajid Khan, but could not judge the trajectory and ended up edging the ball to first slip. Babar expertly dived low to his right to grab the catch.

Khawaja’s wicket has put Pakistan in the driving seat in the first innings as they look to open the floodgates to dismiss Australia cheaply. Pakistan got off to a brilliant start as Shaheen Afridi took the wicket of David Warner before removing Marnus Labuschagne in the same over.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja steadied the ship for Australia before Naseem trapped Smith Leg Before Wicket to bring Pakistan back in the game.

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq Gives Shaheen Afridi Taste of His Own Medicine [Video]

Check out the video of Babar’s remarkable catch: