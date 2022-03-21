Humble Wasim Khan Refuses to Take Credit for Historic Australia Tour

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan has traveled to Pakistan to attend the final Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Wasim talked to the journalists upon his arrival at the stadium where he revealed some interesting details behind the tour.

ALSO READ Steve Smith Falls Just Short of Kumar Sangakkara’s Record

Wasim revealed that during his time with the PCB, his team did everything to convince the top teams in the world to tour Pakistan. He said that while New Zealand pulling out of the tour was disappointing, Australia’s tour has made up for it. He further stated that they were in constant contact with the Australian Cricket Board for the tour to go through. They shared foolproof security presentations to the board members and their response to tour Pakistan was always positive.

The 50-year old refused to take credit for the ongoing Australia tour and said that it wasn’t a one-man job but every member of the PCB was involved in making the tour possible. He further added that it would be wrong for everyone to say that the tour happened because of his efforts as it was a collective effort.

Wasim also wished the current PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, the best of luck. He said that Ramiz is taking everything strategically and he has done incredibly well so far. He added that it will make him extremely happy if Ramiz can continue his good work and further improve cricket in the country.

He stated that he is proud of the way the Pakistani team has performed over the past few months and said that he enjoys Pakistan cricket as a fan and wants them to do well in every match they play.

Wasim took the reins of PCB back in 2018 and provided his services to Pakistan cricket for almost three years. He tendered in his resignation in September 2021 after New Zealand canceled the tour of Pakistan abruptly.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Takes a Screamer to Get Rid of Usman Khawaja [Video]

Watch the video of Wasim’s talk with the media here: