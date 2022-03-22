New Bowling Coach Heaps Praises on Pakistan’s Young Fast Bowlers

Pakistan’s star pacers, Shaheen Shah and Naseem Shah bowled quite brilliantly on the first day of the last Test match at Gaddafi Stadium, and have also impressed Pakistan’s newly-appointed bowling coach, Shaun Tait.

While discussing day 1st bowling performance, Shaun Tait said that he is quite satisfied with the bowling display from young pacers. Shaheen and Naseem shared four wickets out of five on day 1.

The bowling coach said that the conditions were looking suitable for the batters but the pacers bowled brilliantly while restricting the strong batting line to 232/5 at stumps.

While answering a question regarding a plan he had shared before the match, the bowling coach said that both Shaheen and Naseem are very smart bowlers and that he had no idea what to talk about as they started the day with a simple plan.

While appreciating Shaheen Shah, Tait said that he is a world-class bowler and asks a lot of questions, and so far he has enjoyed his time with him.

Talking about Naseem’s skills who missed the second Test match in Karachi, Tait said that he is a very skillful bowler and showed both reverse swing and conventional swing and bowled in the right areas.

Recently, the bowling coach had also said that he has not been given any special task but he is trying his best to share his experience with young pacers and will also work to improve their swing, pace, and reverse swing.