Samsung Set New Record in Smartphone Sales in 2021

Samsung is a key player in the smartphone industry and has recently made its mark in the foldable smartphone industry, dominating the field.

Omdia, an independent analysis, and consultancy firm based in London revealed that the South Korean smartphone giant accounted for over 61% of the market share of foldable smartphones in 2021.

The firm also highlighted the top 10 foldable devices in the market, with 5 of them being from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was listed as the highly acclaimed foldable smartphone, shipping more than 4.6 million units worldwide. This feat comes after the company sold 1.1 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020 and made numerous modifications to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 while retailing it for $400 less than the previous model. The significant price drop led to an increase in orders over the years.

The report also highlighted that the total shipments of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones made up almost 7.1 million units – almost 61% of the overall phones delivered. The report also predicts that in 2022, Samsung may make up more than 70% of the international foldable smartphone market.