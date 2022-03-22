Systems Limited Records All-Time High Profit in 2021

Systems Limited has made a profit of more than Rs. 3 billion for the first time in its history with consistent growth in its operations, initiatives, and revenue streams.

According to financial results, the listed company made a profit of Rs. 3.32 billion in 2021 against the profit of Rs. 2.19 billion reported in 2020, showing a growth of 51 percent on a year-on-year basis. The company’s earnings per share surged to Rs. 24.12 by the end of 2021.

The overall value of the company’s assets also surged to Rs. 15.2 billion in the year under review from Rs. 9.8 billion.

Systems Limited achieved various milestones in the outgoing year. It became the first tech company to achieve the landmark of marking a surge in its value of market capitalization to over Rs. 100 billion at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). It also set up its wholly-owned subsidiary Systems Arabia in 2021.

All the regions contributed to the increase in revenue during the period under review. Additionally, the company is investing aggressively in talent with optimization of other costs to improve working capital management and productivity which helped deliver healthy operating margins.

The segment analysis shows robust growth across all four segments, with the North American and Middle East Regions outpacing the other regions. Export sales of the company are roughly 80 percent of total sales with the company’s target to further increase the exports component going forward.