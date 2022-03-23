Babar Azam Makes a Huge Jump in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam is back in the top 5 of ICC Test batters rankings as he made a huge jump in the rankings released earlier today.

Babar leapfrogged Travis Head, Rohit Sharma, and Dimuth Karunaratane and is now on the 5th spot with 799 rating points. This comes on the back of a record-breaking effort of 196 to save the second Test match against Australia on a tough wicket in Karachi.

Previously, Babar had overtaken Virat Kohli when the former Indian captain slipped to the 9th spot with Babar improving his rank to 8th last Wednesday.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne is still the number 1 Test batter in the world with 916 rating points and he is followed by England captain, Joe Root, with 879 and Australia’s Steve Smith with 857 points.

Here are the latest ICC Test batters rankings: