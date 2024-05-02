FBR Constitutes Policy Board to Draft Proposals For Finance Bill 2024-25

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has formed the Finance Bill Policy Board to draft policy proposals for the upcoming Finance Bill, reliable sources told ProPakistani.

A notification has been issued by the FBR in this regard. The Policy Cell will comprise five FBR officers ranging from grades 18 to 20 who will compile policy suggestions from various sources.

The policy-making process will be overseen by the FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana alongside Member Inland Revenue. Commissioner Inland Revenue Zone LTO Lahore Shabiya-ul-Ijaz has been appointed as the convener while Commissioner Inland Revenue Zone LTO Karachi Dr. Najeebullah will serve as a member.

Other members of the policy board include Chief Analyst IR Operations Wing at FBR Headquarters Ejaz Hussain, Additional Commissioner IRLTO Karachi Naseebullah, and Second Secretary IR Operation at FBR Headquarters Sadaf Ehsan.