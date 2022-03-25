KP Announces Spring Vacations in Schools and Colleges

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced week-long spring vacations in schools and colleges in the province.

According to a notification issued by Director ESED, all public primary, middle, higher secondary schools under the ESED will remain closed from 1 April to 7 April on account of the spring break in the province.

31 March, Thursday, will be the last day of academic activities in schools and colleges. The academic activities in the public schools and colleges in KP will resume on 8 March, Friday.

Earlier this month, Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had launched a registration drive to register private schools operating without registration in the province.

Under the special drive, special teams of PSRA will visit all districts of the province in a phased manner to register unregistered schools and upgrade and renew the licenses of already registered schools.

The PSRA has launched the special drive in the wider interest of the students and in order to facilitate the owners of private schools in the province.