Updated World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Loss to Australia

Pakistan has slipped down to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after losing the third and final Test match against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia extended the lead at the top of the table and is looking on course to qualify for the all-important WTC final next year.

The Men in Green looked clueless in front of a masterclass bowling performance by Australia’s experienced bowling unit of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon. Australia had the upper hand from the start of the final Test as they scored 391 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan suffered a historic batting collapse in their first innings as they lost their last five wickets for only four runs and bundled out for 268. Australia piled on the lead in the third innings with Usman Khawaja scoring yet another century to put Pakistan in further trouble.

Australia declared their innings with a lead of 350 and invited Pakistan to bat more than one day on a tricky pitch. While Pakistani openers stood tall on the fourth day, Australia struck back on the final day to win the match and the historic series 1-0.

Elsewhere, South Africa and India jumped up to second and third respectively as Pakistan moved below them.