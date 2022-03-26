CDWP Approves Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway and Peshawar Ring-Road Projects

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), on Friday, recommended four development projects worth Rs. 352.9 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The forum took up four projects which include the Construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur (306KM), 6-lanes, Construction of the Northern Section of Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road, and Restoration & Revamping of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs.

The CDWP recommended the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur (306KM), 6-lanes divided fenced motorway on a BOT basis to the ECNEC. The total cost of the project is Rs. 308.19 billion and NHA will execute the project.

The motorway is proposed as a high-speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, which will start from Hyderabad (end of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9) and terminate at Naro Canal (Start of Sukkur – Multan Motorway-M-5).

The project alignment passes through Jamshoro, Tando Adam, Hala, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Moro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Mehrabpur, Rasoolpur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Sukkur.

Scope of Work

The scope of work includes the construction of the main bridge over River Indus, 15 Interchanges, 6 flyovers, 19 overpass bridges, 76 Canal bridges, 154 subways, 137 Cattle Creeps, and a drainage structure.

The objective of the project is to promote the smooth flow of traffic on the Karachi-Lahore Motorway (KLM) section i.e. from Hyderabad to Sukkur. After construction with advanced facilities, the proposed motorway facility will provide an efficient intelligent corridor for domestic as well as international traffic, thereby contributing to strengthening and balancing economic development in Pakistan.

The forum also recommended the construction of the Northern Section of the Ring Road project from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh in KP to the ECNEC. The total cost of the project is Rs. 14.7 billion, fully funded by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it will be completed in 3 years.

The project envisages the construction of 6 lanes Northern Section of Peshawar Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road having a total length of 8.7 km. The scope of work includes the construction of 3 lanes dual carriageway, intersection, flyover, bridges, culverts, underpasses, retaining walls, and shifting of utilities.

The project aimed to address the traffic problem faced in Peshawar, especially, on Warsak Road, G.T Road, Khyber Road, and Jamrud Road, and intersections located on these roads.

The objective of the project is to provide a bypass to the traffic plying between the Northern areas and Afghanistan and that plying between the city and outskirts located on Northern side of G.T Road – Jamrud Road N-5) and Hayatabad Town, Khyber Agency, and Regi Model Town, Askari-6, DHA, etc.

It will provide an alternate route to the city traffic, open new areas of development so as to put the city growth in a radial pattern rather than in a linear direction along G.T – Jamrud Road (N-5). It will also reduce environmental pollution.

The forum recommended restoration & revamping of two projects of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs in Karachi to ECNEC with a revised cost of Rs 14,956.46 million and Rs 15,083.18 million respectively. Chairman NDMA responded to the observations of the CDWP.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Jahanzeb Khan which was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Communication, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority NDMA, Chairman National Highway Authority, Members of Planning Commission, and other key stakeholders.