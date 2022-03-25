FBR Tightens Procedure for Customs Agent Licenses

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has tightened the procedure for the customs agents seeking new licenses or renewal of the customs agent licenses.

The FBR has issued SRO 431(I)/2022 to amend the Customs Rules, 2001 for existing customs agents or agents intended to seek renewal of the customs agent licenses.

The FBR has issued revised eligibility criteria to file applications seeking licenses for customs agents. A candidate is eligible to file an application with the licensing authority, if he is, in case of a customs agent,- a citizen of Pakistan; not below 21 years of age; a graduate from a recognized university; having adequate knowledge of computer to handle the goods declaration (GD) in PRAL or CCS, etc; not convicted by any court of law; sound financial record duly verified by a bank; apprenticeship letter with an already existing and experienced license holder for a period not less than six months.

The applicant shall provide a sales tax registration certificate prior to the issuance of a license or shall upload it into the system against a checkbox.

A smart card shall be issued in substitution of existing license booklet, having all the requisite information including license holder name; license type partnership, proprietorship or AOP; issuance and expiry date; ID card number; and NTN of the licensee.

The licensing authority shall not consider an application for the grant of license if the applicant fails to secure at least 50 percent aggregate marks along with 40 percent marks in each of the three subjects in the written examination.

Provided that a person holding a custom permit for a period not less than 10 years with a reputable licensee and have a sound financial background with no conviction and duly authorized by the respective customs agent association, may be exempted by the collector from the above-mentioned test on case to case basis after conducting his interview. Bi-annual training of licensee based on regularly updated modules in the WeBOC (CCS) system shall be conducted.

If the licensee fails to appear on two consecutive training modules, his/her license shall be revoked. The licensing authority shall not consider an application for the grant of license if the applicant fails to secure at least 50 percent aggregate marks but not less than 40 percent marks in each of the three subjects in the examination, the FBR’s new rules added.

The licensing authority shall arrange a qualification test in coordination with the Directorate General of Training and Research (Customs) with a view to ascertain the knowledge of the applicants in the following fields; namely:- Customs law, rules, and procedures: 100 Marks — Computer literacy: 100 Marks A simulation test shall also be 100 Marks conducted to ascertain the aptitude of the applicant for WeBOC and Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

The examination shall be conducted at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad twice a year. The examination can be held at any of the centers independently as per its requirements. Each applicant shall deposit a fee, for examination-related expenses, to be determined by the licensing authority in consultation with the Directorate General of Training and Research (Customs).

The concerned Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement) shall provide logistic support to the Directorate General of Training and Research (Customs) in the conducting of examination at the respective centers.

The applicants shall pass the qualification test in three chances failing which applicant will not be eligible to avail the test: Provided that if the applicant is a retired BS-16 or above officer of Customs having more than ten years service and subject to the condition that he has not been removed from the service on disciplinary grounds, he may be exempted by the collector from the above-mentioned test on case to case basis after conducting his interview: Provide further that applicants having provisional license shall also appear in the aforesaid examination and if they fail to qualify the test in three chances, their license shall be canceled, FBR rules added.