Injured Australian All-Rounder Leaves Pakistan Tour Midway to Join IPL

Australia’s star all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh has left the white-ball squad and has traveled to India to link up with his Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Delhi Capitals after being ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to an injury.

Marsh suffered a hip injury during a practice session prior to the start of the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia. Marsh was initially ruled out of the first ODI but scans revealed that the extent of the injury is much worse than initially feared.

The 30-year old has been allowed to leave the squad. He has traveled to India where he will link up with Delhi’s and New South Wales’ physiotherapist, Pat Farhart, who will manage his recovery.

The all-rounder was disappointed at being ruled out of the tour but was hopeful of regaining full fitness in the next few weeks.

“Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour,” Marsh stated.

While Marsh has been an integral part of Australia’s white-ball squad over the past year, his services were not required by Australia in the first ODI as they steam-rolled through Pakistan. The two teams will lock horns in the second ODI on 31 March. A win for Australia will help them gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.