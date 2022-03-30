Toyota To Reveal GR Corolla Tomorrow [Images]

Market speculations are at an all-time high after Toyota’s photographic teaser of a possible GR sports car. According to automotive journalists, the teased photos are of the upcoming GR Corolla hatchback.

This is reportedly a result of Toyota GR Yaris’s popularity across the United States (US), despite never debuting there. \GR Yaris is a road-legal rally car built by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing department.

GR Yaris shares little with its normal passenger car version. It is based on a stiffened Toyota Corolla platform, has an All Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain that includes a turbocharged 1.5 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces up to 268 horsepower (hp) and 370 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and a 6-speed manual transmission.

It has upgraded suspension, larger brakes, and Limited Slip Differentials (LSDs) upfront and outback for optimal performance. The vehicle has received rave reviews from European car journalists for its lively performance and handling, which created a buzz among US-based and Canadian enthusiasts.

Toyota has not revealed any details about the teased vehicle, however, subtle clues such as GR-badging, GR-Four embossed on the door-sills, and large side air vents, have affirmed GR Corolla’s impending arrival. The company plans to reveal the car and answer all questions tomorrow.