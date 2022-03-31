FPSC Makes Big Changes Before CSS 2022 Written Exams

President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of four new members of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), a federal government organization tasked with the recruitment of civil servants and bureaucrats.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Akbar Hussain Durrani, Yasmeen Masood, Tanveer Ahmad Qureshi, and Zahid Nasrullah Khan have been appointed as FPSC members for a period of three years.

Akbar Durrani, Yasmeen Masood, and Tanvir Qureshi will assume charge as the new FPSC members immediately while Zahid Nasrullah will join after his retirement, which is due in August this year.

Akbar Durrani, Yasmeen Masood, and Tanvir Qureshi belonged to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) occupational group of the Central Superior Services (CSS) and all of them retired as Grade-22 officials.

On the other hand, Zahid Nasrullah is an in-service Grade-22 officer and belongs to the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) occupational group of CSS. He is a seasoned diplomat and currently heads the Foreign Service Academy (FSA).

Besides, President Arif Alvi has also approved the appointment of two additional members of the FPSC. Dr. Akhtar Nazir Warraich and Khawaja Dawood Ahmad – both retired Grade-22 officers of the PAS– will immediately join the FPSC for a period of one year.