ICC to Discuss Ramiz’s Idea of Quadrangular Series Involving India and Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja’s idea of a quadrangular cricket series between Pakistan, India, Australia, and one more top cricketing nation is set to be discussed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a meeting scheduled in the first week of April.

The details of the quadrangular series, such as the format and hosting rights, have not been revealed yet but it is understood that the PCB is working on an extensive plan to present before the ICC board in the meeting scheduled for April 7-10 in Dubai.

Earlier, Ramiz had revealed the plan to revive cricketing relations between Pakistan and India through a multi-nation event. He revealed that resuming international cricket ties between Pakistan and India will not only be beneficial for the two countries but also help in promoting the game of cricket even further.

According to the plan, the quadrangular cricket series involves Pakistan, India, Australia, and a fourth nation depending on the hosting rights. This could mean that any top cricketing nation offering to host the quadrangular series will be included in the series.

It is expected that there will be a positive response from the Australian Cricket Board, however, the same cannot be said about the BCCI.