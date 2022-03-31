WhatsApp is Updating Voice Messages With Quality of Life Features

WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out new features for voice messages to improve user experience. The company first launched the messaging feature back in 2013 and now over 7 billion voice messages are sent every day, on average.
The latest features are already available to some but will be rolled out for all users in the coming weeks.
A major improvement on the platform is the Out of Chat Playback feature, which allows users to listen to voice messages outside of a chat, while they multitask or read/respond to other messages.
Users can also pause while recording a voice message and resume it when ready, in case the recording is interrupted. You can also listen to a voice message before sending it.
WhatsApp also updated the UI for the voice-messaging feature with a waveform visualization to help follow a recording more efficiently. The waveform also provides an easy option to playback the recording as needed.
For people who do not enjoy listening to long voice messages, WhatsApp has introduced a fast playback feature that allows users to play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds for both regular and forwarded messages.