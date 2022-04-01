Govt Launches Trade Portal to Facilitate Traders

The Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP) is now live, in line with the government’s commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) under the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

As per the announcement about the Single Window Project (SWP) yesterday, the TIPP is a single access point for all cross-border trade-related information. Over 530 laws, regulations, procedures, and other trade-related measures from more than 77 government agencies have been completely digitized under a single platform and can now be accessed conveniently from anywhere.

The TIPP is a website that displays the latest and complete regulatory information about imports, exports, and transit trade for any item with their HS codes besides useful statistical data for international trade.

The pandemic enabled the TIPP to demonstrate its usefulness to traders by providing timely information on the rapidly changing rules and procedures, and particularly the ones regarding the trade of emergency goods and services.

Trade Information Portals deliver a range of benefits and enhance transparency and access to a wide array of information that can be pivotal in making decisions related to trade and investments. Pakistan had to establish its Trade Information Portal under Article X of the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT) Commitment to Transparency, after which it had committed to implementing the TIPP by 31 March 2022 under Article 1.2 of the WTO TFA.