Laptops and Ultrabooks to Get Cheaper This Year

Worldwide notebook sales increased by 23.1% to 247 million units in 2021, increasing 20% since 2020. However, research points towards a slight decline in shipments this year with imminent cuts expected in laptop prices to help cope with the demand.

Researchers from DigiTimes claim that 2022 may not be a good year given the worldwide shift from the pandemic to political issues such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and port congestion. The research highlights that notebook sales are expected to decline throughout 2022.

To increase demands, laptop ODMs and OEMs may cut down prices.

The report indicates that the shortage issues for laptops have already been resolved, noting that only power management ICs (PMICs) and MOSFETs are the components with low stocks, which will be fixed by next year.

Back in March, Tyler Davies, head of PC components at British retailer Box in an interview with TechRadar stated:

I do expect GPU pricing to realign with where the market used to be, given that the boom in the market is now coming to an end. By the end of April, the beginning of May, we should start to see things return to a more attractive price.

Thanks to the stagnant demand for laptops, laptop components are expected to drop further in price, especially for notebook displays and DDR memories.

Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) such as Compal and Clevo are relatively optimistic regarding shipment projections for Q2, despite a slight decrease in growth for some segments.