OnePlus 10 Pro Makes Its Global Debut With Almost No Changes

OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched in China in January 2022, has now been introduced globally. The global variant of the flagship series is nearly the same as its Chinese counterpart with a few minor changes.

Design & Display

OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440px, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone has an adaptive refresh rate varying between 1Hz to 120Hz. The display panel has been calibrated at 500 nits and 1000 nits for more accurate brightness across multiple levels of brightness.

The phone will come in Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and Panda White (Extreme Edition) colors.

Internals & Storage

The device runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro boots the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

Camera

The phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor for the main camera, the same as its predecessor. The triple camera unit also has an 8MP telephoto camera with a 50MP ultra-wide shooter using a Samsung JN1 sensor. The unit features Hasselblad’s branding, which helped fine-tune the camera.

While the selfie shooter has a 32MP camera with a big 1/2.74” sensor and an f/2.2 lens.

Battery & Pricing

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W charging for Europe and India. The North American users get a 65W charger, which is the only difference compared to the Chinese counterpart. The battery also supports 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, which can fully charge the phone within 47 minutes.

The retail price of the device starts from $899 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The device is available for pre-orders, while actual sales begin on April 5 in India and April 8 in other regions.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications