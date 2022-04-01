Sehat Kahani to Provide Quality Health Care to Pakistan Railways’ Employees and Passengers

Pakistan’s leading digital healthcare platform, Sehat Kahani, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Railways to provide quality and accessible health care to 70,000 of Pakistan Railways’ (PR) current and former employees, in addition to its passengers.

The MoU was signed between Sehat Kahani CEO Dr Sara Saeed Khurram and Ministry of Railways Director General Operations Imran Hayat Khan.

Under the MoU, Sehat Kahani will provide around-the-clock access to qualified healthcare professionals through its network of more than 7,000 expert doctors to more than 70,000 current and 150,000 retired PR employees and their families.

It will also create special packages for PR passengers through ‘On The Go’ clinics at all of Pakistan’s major railway stations for which PR will provide on-ground infrastructure level support, facilitate staff training, and create visibility for Sehat Kahani’s spectrum of digital health services among its employees and beneficiaries.

This MoU marks the first of its kind public-private partnership (PPP) between the Ministry of Railways and Sehat Kahani that will have a long-term impact on the health and wellbeing of millions of travelers and PR workers.