Xiaomi’s Cryptic Tweet Points Towards an Upcoming Tablet

Global Vice President at Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain recently posted a cryptic tweet with the catchphrase ‘Let’s Tab.’ The VP also posted a link to a webpage with a 2-day countdown that can notify users regarding the upcoming launch.

Mi Fans, we're gearing up to make your wish come true. 😍

𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 in the power of making dreams come true. #KeepTabsOnUs Get notified: https://t.co/xziTfT1vJu pic.twitter.com/6eU2j51WwW — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 29, 2022

The tweet left many wondering as to what Xiaomi has up its sleeve. Some claimed that the company would finally be announcing its much-awaited tablet. Others expect a new flagship lineup.

Xiaomi is yet to lift the curtain on what is behind the mysterious tweet. Other details regarding the message have also not yet been revealed.