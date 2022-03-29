Xiaomi’s Cryptic Tweet Points Towards an Upcoming Tablet

By Alyshai | Published Mar 29, 2022 | 5:54 pm

Global Vice President at Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain recently posted a cryptic tweet with the catchphrase ‘Let’s Tab.’ The VP also posted a link to a webpage with a 2-day countdown that can notify users regarding the upcoming launch.

The tweet left many wondering as to what Xiaomi has up its sleeve. Some claimed that the company would finally be announcing its much-awaited tablet. Others expect a new flagship lineup.

Xiaomi is yet to lift the curtain on what is behind the mysterious tweet. Other details regarding the message have also not yet been revealed.

