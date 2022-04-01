Zong Subscribers Can Now Make International Direct Dialing Bundles of their Own Choice

Zong 4G is now offering its International Direct Dialing (IDD) subscribers to make their own IDD bundle.

Called ‘Zong IDD Mera Apna Bundle’, the offer allows Zong’s IDD users to create their own international direct dialing bundles initially for Saudi Arabia Mobily network only, followed by more destinations to be made part of the offer for Zong 4G subscribers.

Both prepaid and postpaid subscribers of Zong 4G can now choose destinations, minutes, and validity (on bill run for postpaid) as per their needs through the ‘Zong IDD Mera Apna Bundle’.

“Being the leaders of ICT-powered digital transformation in the country, we know the changing connectivity needs of the customers and move proactively to address them,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

“Customers are the heart of everything we do and we are aware of the digital needs of our subscribers. The ‘Zong IDD Mera Apna Bundle’ is a testament to our customer-centric approach and has been designed to facilitate our IDD customers better and ensure they never get out of touch with their loved ones or work,” the spokesperson added.

Zong’s motto ‘Let’s get digital’ resonates well in the ‘Zong IDD Mera Apna Bundle’ which gives supreme flexibility to users to create their international bundles. and meet their connectivity needs.

To avail the offer, visit Zong 4G website or download the My Zong App, or dial 310 (3101 for Corporate Customers) – 051 111 222 111 for assistance.