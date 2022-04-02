Updated ODI World Cup Super League Points Table After Pakistan’s 2-1 Series Win

Pakistan have strengthened their eighth position in ODI World Cup Super League Points Table by a historic series victory against Australia. Pakistan won the third and final ODI by 9 wickets to clinch the series victory against Australia.

ALSO READ Australian Captain Wishes Muslims a Happy Ramadan

Pakistan bounced back in the series after losing the first ODI. Following the record-smashing chase in the 2nd ODI, Pakistan outclassed Australia by top-quality bowling in the final contest.

Pakistan pacers dominated from the very first ball as for the first time in history both Aussie openers walked back without scoring. Owing to Alex Carey’s 56 and Sean Abbot’s 49, Australia managed 210 before getting all out in the 42nd over. Pace bowlers ruled the day as Muhamad Wasim and Haris Rauf bagged 3 wickets each while Shaheen Afridi got two for 40.

ALSO READ Former Indian Cricketer Reveals Why Babar Azam Excels in Big Run Chases

In the second innings, Pakistan sealed the series victory with a comfortable chase as Babar Azam smashed his second hundred of the series. Pakistan chased 210 with relative ease.

Before the third match of the series, points of both Australia and Pakistan were at level with that of Afghanistan and West Indies respectively. After winning the series decider, Pakistan have cemented their position in the eighth spot as they are now ahead of West Indies.

Here is the updated points table for ODI World Cup Super League: (2 April)