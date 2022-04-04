Updated WTC Points Table After South Africa Widen Gap With Pakistan and India

South Africa have widened the gap in the second place in the World Test Championship point table after their convincing victory over Bangladesh in the first Test match between the two sides. India are third on the table while Pakistan are placed fourth.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have dropped further points and are still at the seventh spot in the table after only 1 win in 5 Tests in the current cycle of the championship.

South Africa ran riot on day 5 of the Test match as they got rid of seven Bangladesh batters in under an hour. South Africa dismantled Bangladesh for only 53 runs in the fourth innings as they registered a victory by 220 runs. Keshav Maharaj was sensational in the innings as he picked up 7 wickets.

The second Test between the two sides will commence on 7 April as South Africa look to further increase the gap and solidify their position to qualify for the final of the WTC next year.

Meanwhile, there were no other changes in the table with Australia leading the standings and England at the foot of the table.

Here is the updated World Test Championship points table: (4 April)