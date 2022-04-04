Oppo is Making Another Ultra-Premium Flagship Phone

The Oppo Find X5 series recently launched in the global market including the vanilla Find X5 and the higher-end Find X5 Pro. Oppo also released a Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition and now there are rumors of an upcoming Find X5 Pro+.

The news comes from a Chinese tipster who has also shared the entire spec sheet for the Find X5 Pro+.

Specifications

The tipster says that the Find X5 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with Oppo’s in-house MariSilicon X NPU. This will be paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1, but no SD card slot for expansion.

The display will be a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED panel with curved sides and a punch-hole selfie camera. It will feature LTPO technology with a 2K screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 5,000 mAh battery will support 150W UltraVOOC fast charging, which is currently the fastest charging tech on a commercial smartphone.

The main camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX789 primary lens with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide camera, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope ultra-telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS. The selfie camera will be a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor.

There is no word on the launch date yet, but the tipster expects the phone to be priced at $1100 for the 12GB/256GB variant.