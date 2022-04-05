80 Percent of Eligible Pakistani Population is Now Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19

The National Institute of Health (NIH), on Tuesday, announced that 80 percent of Pakistan’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The autonomous research body that now spearheads the country’s anti-COVID efforts after the closure of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced the development on Twitter.

Vaccine Update:

Alhamdolillah 80% of eligible Pakistani population stand fully vaccinated against COVID-19🇵🇰 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

The vigorous vaccination campaign has helped the country stem the pandemic.

According to the NIH data, nearly 23,000 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, of which only 155 tested positive, with the positivity ratio being 0.66 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 5 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,994

Positive Cases: 155

Positivity %: 0.66%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 321 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

The number of critical patients on 1 April also dropped from 403 to 321, while no virus-related death was reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

It is to be noted that the NCOC ceased to function on 31 March after two years of successfully battling against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the closure, all functions, roles, and responsibilities of the NCOC were officially handed over to the NIH’s Center for Disease Control (CDC).