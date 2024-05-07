Kia to Reveal Compact EV3 SUV This Month

Kia is set to unveil its latest addition to the bespoke electric vehicle (EV) lineup, EV3, on May 23. The compact electric SUV, first teased in concept form last year, promises to maintain the bold and futuristic styling of its predecessor while adding a touch of affordability to the mix.

Scheduled for a reveal later this month, the EV3 has already created quite a buzz with a series of teaser images, hinting at a design closely aligned with the concept’s angular lines and distinctive features. With Kia’s design chief Karim Habib at the helm, expectations are high for a vehicle that combines eye-catching aesthetics with practicality.

ALSO READ vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCharge

True to its mission of democratizing electric mobility, Kia aims to position the EV3 as an accessible option, with entry-level models expected to come in at a price point below £30,000 (Rs. 1.04 Crore). This pricing places it within reach of a broader audience (at least in the UK), aiming to make electric driving a viable option for more consumers abroad. If the EV3 ever shows up in Pakistan, expect the price to be much higher due to dealer margins, import costs, etc.

Sitting alongside the Niro EV in Kia’s lineup, the EV3 marks a departure from its multi-powertrain platform, instead opting for the Hyundai Motor Group’s bespoke electric E-GMP platform. This shift opens up possibilities for a range of powertrains and battery sizes, ensuring flexibility and adaptability to varying consumer needs.

Drawing power from the E-GMP platform, the EV3 is projected to offer impressive performance, with entry-level models boasting around 215 bhp. While charging speeds may be slightly slower due to the 400V electrical architecture, the platform’s efficiency and cost-effectiveness make it a compelling choice for Kia’s latest electric venture.