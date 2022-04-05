All You Need to Know about Vivo’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rival [Images]

Vivo is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable phone via a special launch event scheduled for April 11th. After which the smartphone will become official in its Chinese home market. Meanwhile, prior to the official launch, a snapshot of the handset’s marketing standee for offline retailers has been leaked, confirming its entire spec sheet.

Vivo X Fold Specifications

In terms of the display, Vivo X Fold is confirmed to sport an 8″ Samsung AMOLED E5 internally folding display, with 2K resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate that can be varied using the LTPO 3.0 technology. While on the rear it features a 6.53″ Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also makes use of 3D dual-screen fingerprint scanners.

Additionally, the X Fold has matched or beaten 19 DisplayMate A+ records, while the hinge has been certified by TUV Rheinland to function for 300,000 folds/unfolds, which is a first in the world.

Under the hood, X Fold houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage. While on the software front, it boots Android 12.

According to the leaked poster, the device will feature a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless flash charging, and a wide area superconducting nano-sensitive thermal system to help with heat dissipation.

For photography, the phone houses a quad-camera unit on its rear panel, with Zeiss branding and T* coating. This includes a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary lens with OIS, supported by a 48 MP ultrawide, a 12 MP portrait lens, and a 5 MP 60x OIS periscope lens. Additional connectivity options, include, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

From what we have known so far, the smartphone will first debut in China. There is no word on whether it will make it to the international market.