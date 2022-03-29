Official: This is What Vivo X Fold Looks Like [Images]

Vivo’s first foldable phone is confirmed to launch on April 11 in China. Weeks ahead of its release, the Chinese brand has already confirmed the Vivo X Fold’s design and specifications through its official website.

The renders confirm the design we saw in leaks earlier. There is a large quad-camera setup on the back sitting inside a circular module. This Zeiss branded module is placed inside Vivo’s signature rectangular cutout. The rear panel appears to have a textured sandstone finish.

The outer screen is curved from the side but the main screen is a flat panel. Both of them have punch-hole selfie cameras.

Specifications

The website listing also confirms key specifications for the Vivo X Fold. The foldable will feature an E5 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo is calling the hinge an “aerospace-grade floating wing hinge”. Both screens will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone will be powered by the flagship 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. That is all that Vivo has revealed officially, but we also have some rumored specifications on the board.

Rumors say that the outer screen will be a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope lens.

The 4,600 mAh battery will either have 120W fast charging support or 80W. There will also be 50W wireless charging.