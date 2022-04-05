KP and OGDCL Sign Deal for Dam Construction in Karak

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Energy & Power Department, Irrigation Department, and Public Health Engineering Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a dam.

The water storage dam is for the Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme (NGWSS) in District Karak, KP.

The large population of the Nashpa block has had an acute shortage of drinking water as there is neither groundwater potential to feed it with tube wells nor does it have a perennial spring or water source that can be developed to establish a water supply scheme to meet the area’s drinking water requirements.

The area’s population is about 21,916 people with a water demand of approximately 15 GPCD which is about 328,745 gallons/0.611 cusec/442.240 acre-feet a year.

Therefore, an agreement was signed between OGDCL, MOL Pakistan, and the notable leaders of the surrounding areas of Nashpa Field for the construction of a dam at a suitable site where gravity flow could be maintained in 11 villages of Nashpa (Lorgai, Sanda Manzai, Salkhani, Sand Khurram, Nashpa, Faqiri Banda, Zanrraka Banda, Pirmila, Paindi Banda, Mir Kalam, and Khazi Bai).

The proposed dam is at a distance of 24 km northeast of Karak city. The site is accessible after 54 km from Kohat on Indus Highway towards the left on an unmetalled road via the village of Shaheedan.

OGDCL currently provides drinking water through bowsers on a daily basis to meet the requirement of the locals of the Nashpa area, at a cost of Rs. 16.63 million per year.

Since the signing of OGDCL’s agreement in 2012, it has always honored its obligations, and its approval and execution of the NGWSS depict its fulfillment of another commitment in this regard.

OGDCL approved the Nashpa Dam project for Karak in principle on 13 May 2020 on the condition that necessary analysis and proper estimation/PC-1 would be shared with the board for formal approval.

Keeping in view the limited technical capacity for the construction of the dam, the project was, in principle, shifted to the provincial government which would execute it through its relevant line departments. These departments are experienced and technically most suitable for the execution of the project efficiently and cost-effectively.

In the next phase, the government will present the final project feasibility along with cost estimation and execution timelines for approval from OGDCL.