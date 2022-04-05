Meezan Bank and SNGPL Partner up for Digitalization of Consumer Bill Collection

Meezan Bank and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) join hands for the Digitalization of Consumer Bill Collection in Punjab, KPK and AJ&K

Meezan Bank signed an agreement with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to enable the digitalization of consumer bill collection via the bank’s state-of-the-art Transaction Banking Solution (eBiz+).

ALSO READ SNGPL to Establish a Gas Engineering Laboratory in UET

The agreement was signed by Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President & CEO, Meezan Bank, and Ali J. Hamdani, Managing Director & CEO, SNGPL, in the presence of other key management members including Ariful Islam, Deputy CEO, Abdullah Ahmed, Group Head Corporate & Institutional Banking, M. Saqib Ashraf, Head Transaction Banking, and M. Munir, Head Payments & Cash Management from Meezan Bank, and Faisal Iqbal, Chief Financial Officer, SNGPL.

As per the agreement, Meezan Bank will provide transaction banking services (eBiz+) to SNGPL enabling payment of gas bills by the residents of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) via e-channels and branch banking avenues offered by the Bank.

ALSO READ Supernet Gets Sharia Screening Certificate

On this occasion, Ali J. Hamdani shared SNGPL’s ambition to become a leader in sourcing energy across Pakistan while providing ease of access to its consumers via eBiz+ collection services.

Irfan Siddiqui also commented on the occasion, stating, “The agreement between Meezan Bank and SNGPL will not only strengthen the Bank’s transaction banking portfolio but will also improve the bill collection process by making it more accessible to millions. SNGPL is already a trusted corporate client for the Bank and this agreement further strengthens our relationship.”