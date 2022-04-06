PM Office Exonerates FBR Employee From Corruption Charges

Prime Minister’s Office has exonerated a senior official of the Inland Revenue Service from the charges of misconduct and corruption.

The official, Jibran Masroor (IRS/BS-20), has worked as Chief Withholding Tax Wing, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, and Director, Directorate General of Internal Audit (IR), Islamabad.

The FBR has issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

The notification stated, “Consequent upon finalization of disciplinary proceedings initiated vide Charge Sheet/Statement of Allegations dated 01.07.2019 under Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 against Jibran Masroor (IRS/BS-20) presently posted as Director, Directorate General of Internal Audit (IR), Islamabad, the Authority, i.e., Prime Minister, has been pleased to “Exonerate” the officer from the charges leveled against him as per Prime Minister Office U.O. No. 3005/SPM/2021 dated March 25, 2022.”

