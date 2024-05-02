Punjab to Unify Different Departments for Improving Education Quality

The Punjab government has announced plans to consolidate three departments – the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB), Quaid-i-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), and Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) – into a unified organization, aiming to enhance the quality of education.

However, there is skepticism among the staff regarding potential mass layoffs resulting from this move.

A five-member committee has been formed by the government to oversee the integration process, focusing on curriculum development, teacher training, and assessment framework. The committee, as per a Punjab School Education Department (SED) notification dated April 26, comprises the Special Secretary of SED as the convener, along with the Managing Director of PCTB, Director General of QAED, CEO of PEC, and any other necessary member.

ALSO READ Govt Imposes 4 Year Education Emergency

The committee has been tasked with delineating the roles and responsibilities of PEC, PCTB, and QAED, identifying duplicated functions among them, reorganizing roles, consulting stakeholders, reviewing international best practices, suggesting integration methods, and assessing the pros and cons of each approach. Additionally, it is expected to propose new legislation or amendments, address human resource requirements while safeguarding existing employees’ rights, and present a timeline for the process.

An organogram of the integrated organization has been outlined, with the Chief Minister appointed as chairperson, the Minister for School Education as vice-chair, and the CEO as the head, assisted by three managing directors overseeing operations, academics, and inspectorate, respectively.

ALSO READ Section 144 Proposed Around Centers for Matric and Inter Exams

A department head, speaking anonymously to Dawn, highlighted the autonomous nature of PCTB, responsible for curriculum formulation, textbook development, and printing. Similarly, PEC manages examination systems, while QAED handles teacher training. The merger plan, he argues, lacks consultation and poses risks to existing employees, raising doubts about its potential to improve education quality.