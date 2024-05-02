Federal Schools Face Shortage of 9th Class Books as Session Begins

Schools under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been grappling with a shortage of ninth-class books, despite the session commencing on April 22.

According to the FDE, books will be provided to students today to address this issue. Meanwhile, teachers have expressed concerns regarding any further delay in the provision of books to the students.

ALSO READ Former England Captain Believes Pakistan and India Will be Knocked Out Early in T20 World Cup 2024

They stated that it could adversely impact students’ results, as the negligence of the authorities has already wasted valuable time. A teacher stated that when they contact the FDE, they are told that due to the syllabus revision, the publication of books is taking longer than expected.

He urged the concerned authorities to provide books to the students without any further delay as the summer vacations are set to commence next month. Furthermore, he revealed that students have been provided only Urdu and Islamiat books. An official of the FDE claimed that the issue of books for the ninth class has been resolved.

“Books have been printed and we will deliver them to students on Thursday,” the FDE official told a national daily. The official further added that students experienced a delay of approximately one week due to technical reasons.

According to the official, to facilitate students and teachers, the books were already accessible online, ensuring that students did not suffer any loss.

ALSO READ Here’s Why PTCL is Shutting Down Charji Services

Moreover, an officer of the Ministry of Education stated that “there is no shortage of 9th-class books.” He claimed that “more than 70% textbooks have been delivered and the remaining will be delivered by coming Saturday.”