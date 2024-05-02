AIOU Announces Exam Schedule for Various Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) unveiled the examination timetable for various postgraduate programs including M.Sc, M.Com, M.A, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed, and other postgraduate programs slated for the autumn semester of 2023.

According to AIOU’s official statement, these examinations are slated to commence on May 13 and will run until June 13.

The university has made the date sheet accessible on its official website (www.aiou.edu.pk), while students can also access their roll number slips through their CMS portals, as per the announcement.

In ensuring the integrity of the examination process, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, has directed the examinations department to uphold transparency and provide necessary support to the students throughout the examination period.

Additionally, special inspection teams will conduct unannounced visits to examination centers to oversee proceedings.

AIOU stands as one of Pakistan’s premier educational institutions, having been established in May 1974 with the primary aim of extending educational opportunities to the masses, particularly those unable to pursue traditional avenues of education due to constraints such as work or distance.

As a trailblazer in distance education, Allama Iqbal Open University remains committed to democratizing access to education and facilitating learning for diverse populations across Pakistan.