Canada Charges Multiple Pakistanis in Bank Fraud Case

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 2, 2024 | 5:50 pm

Canadian authorities have pressed charges against 12 individuals, including some of Pakistani descent, for allegedly using forged documents to open bank accounts.

According to reports, individuals named Hamza Baig, Hassnain Akram, Zil-e-Ali Chaudhry, Rashid Iqbal, Rana Faisal Masood Khan, Anmol Khurana, Fahd bin Mufiz, Osman Saif, Ali Sana, Mian Muhammad Saud, Sabit Hussain Syed, and Maed Tanveer have been charged with fraud.

ALSO READ

The police stated that it recovered hundreds of debit and credit cards, $300,000, and foreign currency from the possession of these individuals. They have also been accused of misappropriating $400,000 through advance loans.

ALSO READ

Authorities stated that the majority of the suspects are of Pakistani origin, revealing that the accused allegedly fabricated 680 fake documents over several years for bank frauds.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>