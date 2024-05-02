Canada Charges Multiple Pakistanis in Bank Fraud Case

Canadian authorities have pressed charges against 12 individuals, including some of Pakistani descent, for allegedly using forged documents to open bank accounts.

According to reports, individuals named Hamza Baig, Hassnain Akram, Zil-e-Ali Chaudhry, Rashid Iqbal, Rana Faisal Masood Khan, Anmol Khurana, Fahd bin Mufiz, Osman Saif, Ali Sana, Mian Muhammad Saud, Sabit Hussain Syed, and Maed Tanveer have been charged with fraud.

The police stated that it recovered hundreds of debit and credit cards, $300,000, and foreign currency from the possession of these individuals. They have also been accused of misappropriating $400,000 through advance loans.

Authorities stated that the majority of the suspects are of Pakistani origin, revealing that the accused allegedly fabricated 680 fake documents over several years for bank frauds.