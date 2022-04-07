Cabinet Approves Rs. 1 Billion Scholarships for Afghan Students

The Federal Cabinet of the PTI government, which ceased to exist last week, had approved Rs. 1 billion Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan students.

Sources said that the Federal Cabinet, on the summary of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, approved the repurposing of Rs. 5 billion assistance to Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had announced Rs. 5 billion assistance for Afghanistan (in-kind) in October 2021. Consequently, during the AICC First Apex Committee meeting held on November 22, 2021, approved 50,000 MT Wheat, Rs. 0.5 billion in Lifesaving medicines, and shelters/clothing by NDMA in winter.

Sources said that summaries for the above-mentioned assistance were processed by respective Ministries/ Departments and approved by the Cabinet.

However, it was decided during the AICC Fourth Apex Committee meeting held on February 14, 2022, that the Rs. 5 billion assistance will be re-purposed in view of the need assessment of humanitarian requirements in Afghanistan.

In view of that, Rs. 0.5 billion would be allocated for lifesaving medicines by the Ministry of NHSR&C, and out of the remaining amount of Rs. 3.83 billion, Rs. 1 billion will be utilized for Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan students by HEC, and Rs. 2.83 billion for functioning/ maintenance/ equipment/salaries of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, approval of the Federal Cabinet is solicited for the re-purpose of Rs. 2.83 billion to the Ministry of NHSR&C for functioning/maintenance/ equipment/salaries of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan.

The mode and mechanism of providing this assistance to the Afghan Government will be worked out under the advice and guidance of the AICC and shall be submitted to the government for approval in due course.