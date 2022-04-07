FBR Exempts Customs Duty on Import of Oxygen Gas, Cylinders and Cryogenic Tanks

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted customs duty on the import of oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinders, and oxygen cryogenic tanks up to June 30, 2022.

In this regard, FBR has issued an SRO.488(I)/2022 on Wednesday. According to a notification, the Board has granted a time-bound exemption to the said items at the import stage during the period of November 9, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Through this notification, the federal government has exempted the import of the goods specified for medical purposes.