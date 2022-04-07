foodpanda Collaborates with Punjab Food Authority to Train HomeChefs

In an effort to improve food packaging and hygiene standards during food preparation, foodpanda has partnered with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to train HomeChefs on enhanced safety protocols and government SOPs.

The training session was conducted with the objective to encourage and promote food safety culture across Punjab, educating the HomeChefs about basic hygiene and safe food preparation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Dogar, Additional DG, PFA, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with foodpanda and train these talented individuals on hygiene and safe food preparation. Our goal is to promote this culture and encourage everyone to adhere to these protocols for a healthy environment.”

HomeChefs are essentially people operating out of their home kitchens who sell food through online platforms. foodpanda currently has several thousand registered HomeChefs who have been taken on-board after stringent routine checks for food hygiene, quality, safety, packaging, etc.

The company’s aim is to increase the home chefs base in the next two years and take it up to 100,000 registered home chefs.

