English Fast Bowling Coach in Awe of Scenic Cricket Grounds in Pakistan

Renowned English fast-bowling coach, Ian Pont is awestruck by the beauty of cricket grounds in Pakistan. Pont recently took to Twitter to share an image of a stunning cricket ground with a scenic backdrop.

Pont captioned the tweet, “Pakistan has some seriously awesome backdrops for cricket!”

Pakistan has some seriously awesome backdrops for cricket! pic.twitter.com/IHx5zBZKsW — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) April 7, 2022

The stunning image of people playing cricket in front of a picturesque background went viral on Twitter as it garnered over 21,000 likes and 1,300 retweets as people appreciated the stunning beauty of the backdrop.

Pakistan is considered home to many beautiful cricket stadiums and grounds. The likes of Gwadar Cricket Stadium, Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium are widely recognized as some of the most amazing cricket stadiums in the world and there are plenty more beautiful grounds, especially in Northern areas such as Chitral, that are still not developed into proper stadiums.

With Pakistan getting prepared to truly welcome cricket back into the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has a golden opportunity to invest in such picturesque grounds and turn them into international standard stadiums.