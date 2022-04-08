PTET Appoints Syed Mazhar Hussain as New Managing Director

Syed Mazhar Hussain has joined Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET), one of the largest corporate funds operating in Pakistan, as the new Managing Director.

Hussain, who replaces Hamid Farooq, brings with him more than three decades of rich experience in the fields of Human Resource Management, Finance, Treasury, Procurement, and Corporate Affairs.

ALSO READ Rupee Makes Record-Breaking Gains Against US Dollar

He was previously the Chief Human Resource Officer at PTCL and Ufone and led the organization’s HR, Admin, and Security functions for 14 years. He successfully spearheaded the transformational journey of building an agile HR Function at PTCL with a series of remarkable initiatives for surmounting the most challenging HR issues.

He also headed the Procurement Function of PTCL for around five years. Recently, he has been given the role of Advisor to President & GCEO PTCL Group to work on different important assignments and projects, which he will continue. Before joining PTCL, he had worked in the hospitality industry in various important roles.

At PTET, he is given the opportunity to serve the huge family of more than 40,000 PTCL pensioners in accordance with best HR practices and policies from the government and PTCL’s board.

ALSO READ Saudi Crown Prince Announces Mega Expansion of Historic Quba Mosque

According to the latest data, the size of the fund is Rs. 88 billion, invested broadly in national saving schemes, deposits with banks and real estate to generate maximum returns with the least risk.

PTET also owns two properties, including Ufone Tower and Tele House.