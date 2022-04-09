Here Are Xiaomi 12 Lite’s Leaked Specs

Xiaomi first launched its 12 series three months ago, leaving many eagerly awaiting the launch of the Ultra and Lite Models. New reports claim that the Xiaomi 12 Lite has passed FCC certification as well as TKDN and EEC and is getting closer to launch.

Popular tipster, Abhishek Yadav revealed that the phone with model number 2203129G has also gone through a Geekbench test, revealing that it is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. the device boots Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12 lite 5G 2203129G bags FCC, TKDN, Geekbench & EEC certification. – Snapdragon 778G

– Android 12

– MIUI 13

– NFC

– 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB & 8GB+256GB storage variants

Geekbench:https://t.co/DLCIk0bXnt

FCC:https://t.co/97IkKM0zi3#Xiaomi #Xiaomi12Lite pic.twitter.com/0jObNwrhlp — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2022

Other memory options are also listed with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Despite being a dual-SIM phone, it is unclear if a MicroSD slot is included since most of the 12 series models do not come with it.

The series also includes the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the slightly affordable 12X with Snapdragon 870.

Other leaks suggest the Xiaomi 12 Lite will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display and a triple camera unit with a 64MP ISOCELL GW3 sensor, an ultra-wide, and a macro lens.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to arrive sometime in the next month, which may be followed by the Lite model.