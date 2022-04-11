70% of Railway Tracks Have Exhausted Their Designed Life

Almost 70 percent of Pakistan’s railway tracks in the country have exhausted their designed life, while 70 percent of the bridges on the mainline railway network have exhausted their economic life.

This was learned from official documents that also revealed that all the available resources in revenue allocations are being utilized for safe train operations. Efforts to rehabilitate the tracks through PSDP allocation are also underway.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Railways has admitted that 70 percent of the bridges on the mainline railway network have exhausted their economic life.

However, the bridges have been maintained for safe train operations, subject to the imposition of speed restrictions.

The details of the aged railway network track, including Islamabad to Peshawar, are:

Section Route Length (km) Track Length (km) Percentage of Aged Track ML-1 1872 3163 35 ML-2 1254 1254 75 ML-3 996 1034 83 Branch Line 3669 3744 90 Total 7791 9195 70 (average)

The documents further revealed that the Islamabad-Peshawar section is part of the ML-1 out of 176 km track length, 75 percent is aged. The railway administration has been particularly focused on the repair/rehabilitation of bridges.

During the last three years, 32 bridges were replaced or reconstructed and 622 were repaired. Additionally, Pakistan Railways has planned to reconstruct all the bridges on its Main Line-1 (ML-1) under the ML-1 Up-gradation Project under the CPEC framework, PC-1 of which was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in August 2020.

The overall length of the track is being maintained with available resources. The track has been rehabilitated under different PSDP projects.

The details of the rehabilitated track are:

Track Rehabilitation-I Completed by 2016

340 km Complete Track Renewal 290 km Sleeper Renewal

Track Rehabilitation-II Completed by 2020

162 km Complete Track Renewal 38 km Sleeper Renewal and Rail Renewal