Updated World Test Championship Points Table After South Africa’s 2-0 Series Win

South Africa solidified their position in the top two in the World Test Championship points table as they registered a convincing victory against Bangladesh in the second Test match.

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 332 runs as they bundled the Tigers out for only 80 runs in their fourth innings. Keshav Maharaj picked up the player of the match award once again as he picked up 7 wickets in the final innings.

Maharaj was also named the player of the series as well as he picked up 16 wickets in the two-match series. South Africa registered a comfortable 2-0 series win.

The Proteas sit comfortably at the second spot with 71.42 percent of points, trailing the first placed Australia by 4 percent. Bangladesh, on the other hand, sit at the seventh spot and their hopes of making it to the final of the WTC have almost died out.

India and Pakistan, who sit at the third and fourth spot respectively, will be looking to close down the gap with South Africa in the next series. The top four sides are currently the front-runners for the race to the final.

Here is the updated World Test Championship points table (11 April):