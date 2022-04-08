Food Prices Skyrocket in Ramadan

High food inflation is rampant in Pakistan during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, rendering the prices of fruits and vegetables beyond the purchasing power of the ordinary Pakistani.

The overall trend is on a high trajectory as per data from various cities and market committee-determined prices curated by ProPakistani.

The data shows that the price of white apples has increased from Rs. 100 a kg to Rs. 180 a kg, Iranian black apples (kala kolu) are being sold at Rs. 280 per kg, and local black apples (kala kolu) now cost Rs. 250 a kg.

The price of strawberries has reached Rs. 300 a kg, up from Rs. 150. First-grade bananas are being sold for Rs. 220 a dozen, and second-grade bananas cost Rs. 180 a dozen.

Muskmelons (kharbooza) are Rs. 120 per kg, the price of white watermelons has gone up by Rs. 20 to Rs. 110 per kg, and watermelons are available for Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg.

Meanwhile, guavas are being sold at Rs. 120 per kg and kinnows at Rs. 250 per dozen. Compared to last year, dates are being sold at Rs. 300 per kg, with an increase of Rs. 50.

Potatoes are being sold at Rs. 40 a kg, onions are priced at Rs. 50 a kg, and tomatoes cost between Rs. 180 and Rs. 200 a kg. A kg of peas is Rs. 145, bell peppers are Rs. 110 a kg, lemons cost Rs. 300 a kg, and Chinese garlic is priced at Rs. 405 a kg.

Furthermore, branded cooking oil costs Rs. 490 a kg, and ghee is being sold at Rs. 480 a kg.

As per the available prices, chicken meat is being sold at Rs. 410 per kg after an increase of Rs. 30 and live chicken is being sold at Rs. 265 per kg. With an increment of Rs. 100, beef (calf bone) is being sold at Rs. 850 per kg and the price of mutton has also gone up by Rs. 100 to cost Rs. 1,500 per kg.

Furthermore, open/unpackaged milk is Rs. 150 per kg, packaged milk is Rs. 160 a kg, and yogurt is Rs. 160 per kg.