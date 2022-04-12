Schedule for Round 2 of County Championship Featuring Pakistani Stars

The first round of 2022 County Championship wrapped up with five Pakistani players taking part in the tournament. The second round of the championship is set to commence in the next few days with a couple more Pakistani players joining the competition as well.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Keen to Learn James Anderson’s Biggest Weapons With Red Ball

Two of Pakistan’s finest pace bowlers, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, have joined Yorkshire and Lancashire respectively ahead of the second round of the championship. Both, Yorkshire and Lancashire were not in action in the first round of the matches and will kickstart their campaign from the second round.

Haris will make his debut in County Championship as he gears up to face his fellow teammates, Naseem Shah and Zafar Gohar as Yorkshire face Gloucestershire in Division One. The match will be played at Bristol starting on 14 April.

Hasan will make his debut in the County Championship as Lancashire lock horns with Kent at Cantebury while Abbas’ Hampshire will face Surrey at The Oval in Division One of the competition.

Left-handed opener, Shan Masood will be in action in Division Two of the County Championship. Shan will look to continue his fine run of form as Derbyshire take on Sussex at Derby while experienced middle-order batter, Azhar Ali, will not be in action in the second round as Worcestershire are not scheduled to play.

Pakistan’s star players, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan are yet to join their squads for the ongoing competition. It is expected that both the players will be arriving in the country soon.

Here is the second round schedule: