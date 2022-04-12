Umar Akmal Finally Responds to Usman Qadir’s Viral ‘Parchi’ Jibe in PSL 7

Pakistan’s flamboyant batter, Umar Akmal made the headlines on his return to professional cricket in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League by playing some sensational knocks throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ Eager Umar Akmal Urges Selectors to Focus on Performance Instead of Controversies

While Akmal rolled back time with some top knocks, things got a bit heated between him and his brother-in-law, Usman Qadir, during Quetta’s match against Peshawar. Usman Qadir celebrated by waving a ‘parchi’ after dismissing Umar Akmal in the match. The incident raised some eyebrows as the cricketing fraternity was surprised at the celebration.

It was later on revealed by Qadir that ‘Allah is the best planner’ was written on the white piece of paper and it was his response to the critics he has had in his short international career.

In an exclusive interview with ProPakistani, Akmal revealed that he did not even know about Qadir’s celebration until watching it later on the television. He said that as soon as Qadir got his wicket he turned his back and started his walk back to the pavilion.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Set to End Retirement Thanks to New Government

The 31-year old said that Qadir’s celebration was warranted as he was responding to the critics by sharing a wonderful message on the paper. He stated that it is our belief that Allah is the best planner and Qadir’s celebration deserves appreciation.