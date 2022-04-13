Karakoram University is Introducing New Dress Code to Promote Modesty

Gilgit’s Karakoram International University (KIU) is considering enacting new dress codes for both male and female students to promote modesty on the campus.

KIU has proposed banning all kinds of shorts, low-hanging pants, and shirts with large designs or pictures as well as loose neck, see-through, and skin-tight dresses on the campus. Students will not be allowed to wear sunglasses and p-caps in classrooms as well.

For female students particularly, they will be required to wear shirts that cover their knees. Female students without headscarves will not be allowed to enter the campus.

Students violating the dress codes will be subject to strict punishment as well. Students will be given a verbal warning on the first violation. They will be fined on the second violation. They will be required to appear before a disciplinary committee in case of a third violation, which could lead to termination from the institute.

The draft of the dress codes for male and female students is currently doing the rounds on social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from the users, with some lauding the decision while others opposing the move.

On the other hand, KIU officials have acknowledged that the university has prepared such dress codes for male and female students. However, KIU officials have also clarified the university is only considering the dress codes and nothing has been finalized yet.