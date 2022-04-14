Dale Steyn Reveals World’s Best Batsman Across Formats

South African bowling legend Dale Steyn named Babar Azam as the best batter among the current cricketers across all formats.

ALSO READ Die-Hard Fan Names All His Kids After Mohammad Amir

During an interaction session with fans on Twitter, Dale Steyn revealed the top batter of the world in his vision. Answering the question about who he thinks is the best current batter in all three formats of cricket, South African pacer named Babar Azam.

A fan asked Dale Steyn, “Who’s the best batsman across all formats currently in your opinion?”

Who's the best batsman across all formats currently in your opinion? — Zainab (@ZainabZeeshan12) April 14, 2022

Former pacer replied, “Maybe Babar? He’s pretty darn good.”

Maybe Babar? He’s pretty darn good — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 14, 2022

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Hopeful That Departmental Cricket is Coming Back

Pakistan skipper is currently the only batter to be ranked in the top 5 in all formats. Babar Azam is currently at the top of T20I and ODI rankings while he is at the 5th spot in Test cricket.